Development process to continue: Mohsin Ranjha

SARGODHA, May 24 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary,Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government would continue the process of development in the country, despite all the negative propaganda by opposition parties.

Addressing PML-N workers convention here in chak 34 NB of his constituency NA-65, the Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH) said the government stands committed to country’s development, while opposition always created hurdles in the way of development process.

“PML-N has taken a lot of initiatives for uplift of masses and

also fulfilled its promises made in 2013 elections.Record development

works in the country are clear examples of people friendly policies

of the government”,he added.

The masses got fed up with negative politics of PTI,he said adding

that Imran Khan should disclose his asserts before the court and Pakistani nation.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family presented all details of their assets before the nation but now Imran Khan will have to prove himself clean.

The Parliamentary Secretary stated that PTI leadership always created hurdles in the way of development to promote foreign agenda after putting false allegations on an elected PM.He advised PTI leadership to pay attention in resolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) problems.

“The PML-N led government will secure its success in next 2018 elections with its record development projects and people friendly policies.Also, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will change the fate of country”.

He said that over hundred villages of NA-65 have been provided Sui Gas, electricity and new roads, while the incumbent government also

gave relief to the people in health,education and agriculture sectors.

Speakers including Raja Mumtaz,Malik Rub Nawaz Cheema, Malik Shoaib Awan lauded the PML-N government efforts for developing the area and providing basic facilities.