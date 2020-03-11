Development of less developed areas agenda of PM: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that development of less developed areas of the country was the agenda of

Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to media along with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi outside Parliament House, she said that Prime Minister chaired a high level meeting in which matters related to establishment of South Punjab province, were reviewed.

She said that the PM and PTI leadership realized the problems of the people of South Punjab and steps were being taken to resolve their problems.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the soul of the martyred pilot of PAF plane in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.