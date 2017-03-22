Development of Balochistan priority of federal government: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Wednesday said development and progress of Balochistan was the priority of federal government, which was evident from the unprecedented projects initiated in the province during last three years.

Talking to MNA Mahmood Khan Achakzai, leader of Pakhtunkhwa Milli

Awami Party here at the PM House, the Prime Minister said the people of Balochistan would be the prime beneficiaries of major development initiatives including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port.

Matters of national significance and current political situation of the country were discussed during the meeting, besides ongoing development and welfare schemes in Balochistan.