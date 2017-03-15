Development in Balochistan priority of federal government: PM

GWADAR, Mar 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif on Wednesday said that development in Balochistan was

the priority of federal government, as was evident from the

projects initiated during the last three years.

The Prime Minister said this during a meeting with Cabinet

ministers and Members of Balochistan Assembly here.

He stated that the coalition government of Balochistan

was the best manifestation of harmony and maturity of

politics.

The Prime Minister further stated that good governance

and better service delivery were the cardinal principles of

the present government.

He emphasized that elected members should work hard to

provide services to the masses.

During the meeting, Cabinet Members and Members of

Balochistan Assembly appreciated Prime Minister’s personal

interest in restoration of law and order in the province and

acknowledged the priority accorded by federal government to

the development of Balochistan.