RAWALPINDI, Feb 5 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) would succeed in their legitimate freedom struggle.
“Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948. Decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation Forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle.
Determined Kashmiris to succeed in freedom struggle: DG ISPR
RAWALPINDI, Feb 5 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Tuesday said people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) would succeed in their legitimate freedom struggle.