Destiny of Asia lies in hands of Asian People: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza

Rabbani Tuesday said Asia should look within itself and must decide

its own destiny as the white racism and Western Imperialism are not

going to solve its problems.

He said that we the Parliamentarians of Asia sitting here

represent the people who are suffering, under nourished, are the

object of poverty and victim of terrorism.

If we were unable to find indigenous solution for the problems

of our own people history will not forgive us, Raza Rabbani

remarked, said a press release issued by Senate Secretariat.

He was addressing inaugural ceremony of Meeting of Special

Committee for Creation of Asian Parliament (SCCAP) and Standing

Committee on Political Affairs, Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

This important high level meeting is being hosting Senate of

Pakistan from 13-17 March, 2017 in Islamabad.

More than 70 parliamentarians from 23 Asian countries are

participating in the meeting.

Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani expressed that

nations have bilateral issues and regions have their own conflicting

interests; yet the people of Asia are represented at this forum.

He said that Asia is a land of natural resources but these

resources were exploited by western imperialism.

He remarked that Asia still continues to suffer through

neo-colonialism.

He pointed out the changed context of the world highlighting

consequences of BREXIT and US Presidential elections.

Raza Rabbani said that the rise of white racism is a threat to

Asian region and it is this threat that Asia come across.

He cautioned that Asia must counter this threat and look for

its destiny. He gave an idea that the people of Asia will lose hope

in their Parliament, if our generation failed to rise up to their

expectations. He exclaimed that this meeting is a positive

beginning, moving towards narrowing our distances. He hoped that

the meeting which is taking place at a very high time would produce

good results.

Speaker of National Assembly , Ayaz Sadiq,

appreciated APA performance in promoting unity and prosperity. He

confirmed Asia as the engine of Global Economy, nourishing the

largest population of the world and contributing heavily to the UN

Peacekeeping Missions. However, Asia has severe shared challenges.

Speaker of People’s Assembly of Syrian parliament, Dr. Hadiyeh

Abbas, believed that the need for cooperation and solidarity is

greater than ever before.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Bhutan, Mr. Lyonpo Jigme

Zangpo, demonstrated that diversity has always been the mass-code of

Asia and fragmentation of our continent would never render to

cooperation.

The SCCAP Committee must represent collaborated interests,

commitment and symbolize unity in sharing our resources.

He added another perspective to this mechanism that our

Parliaments may vary in working but we have similar goals

strengthening parliamentary performance.

A delegate from Cambodia also deliberated on the importance of

Parliament in promoting peace and security in regional and global

affairs.

He also noted that political stability is indispensable in

Asia. Thereby, peace and security needs efficient peace mechanisms;

hence, parliamentary system is foremost to promote dialogue and

cooperation.