Desperate terrorists targeting LEA, soft targets in Balochistan: COAS apprised

RAWALPINDI, July 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Quetta Garrison and had a detailed

briefing on security situation of the province at Headquarters

Southern Command and Headquarters Frontier Corps Baluchistan

(North).

The COAS was apprised that there had been phenomenal reduction

in sectarian targeting while terrorists in desperation were now

targeting Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and soft targets, news

release of Inter Services Public Relations said.

The COAS appreciated the achievements of Army, FC, Police,

Intelligence and other agencies including provincial administrations

towards improvement of security situation.

He especially hailed efforts in socio-economic domain and

resultant considerable willing surrender of fararies.

He said Balochistan was in his prime focus and prosperity

of people of the province at par with other provinces was the main

objective.

Later, the COAS interacted with officers/soldiers and

appreciated their morale and motivation.

He said we were Army for people of Pakistan and shall

continue to perform duty with their full support.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Quetta, he was received by

Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander Southern Command.