RAWALPINDI, July 14 (APP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Quetta Garrison and had a detailed
briefing on security situation of the province at Headquarters
Southern Command and Headquarters Frontier Corps Baluchistan
(North).
The COAS was apprised that there had been phenomenal reduction
in sectarian targeting while terrorists in desperation were now
targeting Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and soft targets, news
release of Inter Services Public Relations said.
The COAS appreciated the achievements of Army, FC, Police,
Intelligence and other agencies including provincial administrations
towards improvement of security situation.
He especially hailed efforts in socio-economic domain and
resultant considerable willing surrender of fararies.
He said Balochistan was in his prime focus and prosperity
of people of the province at par with other provinces was the main
objective.
Later, the COAS interacted with officers/soldiers and
appreciated their morale and motivation.
He said we were Army for people of Pakistan and shall
continue to perform duty with their full support.
Earlier, upon his arrival at Quetta, he was received by
Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander Southern Command.
Desperate terrorists targeting LEA, soft targets in Balochistan: COAS apprised
