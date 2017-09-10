Deputy UN chief calls for stepped up efforts to achieve sustainable global goals

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 10 (APP): United Nations Deputy Secretary-General

Amina Mohammed has called for picking up the pace to ensure that the 2030 deadline for the implementation of the anti-poverty Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is met.

“The SDGs have jumped from the General Assembly Hall to communities

across the world [and] are taking hold among policy-makers and in global public awareness,” Ms. Mohammad said at an informal General Assembly

meeting on taking stock of SDG actions.