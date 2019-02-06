Deputy Speaker National Assembly inaugurated ZTBL first ATM service in Quetta

QUETTA, Feb 06 (APP):Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday said the demand for Balochistan’s dried and fresh fruits and vegetables is increasing not only in the country but

also out of the country.

He expressed these views while inauguration of the first ATM service of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) here today. On this occasion ZTBL Zonal Chief Nasser Ahmed, Sheikh Amanullah, large number of farmers and other officers of the bank were also present.