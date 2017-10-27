Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Calls on the Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, Mr. MarekMagierowski, called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Office on Friday to discuss the bilateral relationship between two countries.

The Foreign Secretary expressed satisfaction at the overall state of bilateral relations and underscored the need for enhanced efforts to add greater content to the relations, especially in the economic and trade fields, said a press release.

She briefed the Deputy Foreign Minister on Pakistan’s gains in the security and counter terrorism areas, economic growth and strengthening of democratic institutions.

She also highlighted Pakistan’s perspectives on challenges confronting the region, including the situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary drew attention of the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister to the situation in IOK, human rights violations of the Kashmiri people, as well as its implications for peace and security in the region.

The Deputy Foreign Minister reaffirmed the importance Poland attaches to its relations with Pakistan and agreed with the shared desired of the two countries to further expand cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade and investments.