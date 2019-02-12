Deputy Chief of Naval Staff calls on Education Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Training and Evaluation Rear Admiral Zahid Alyas was called on the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood here on Tuesday.

During the meeting both the dignitaries discussed the issues pertaining to educational institutions being run by the Pakistan Navy.

Zahid Alyas said that topics related to Marry Times should be included in new curriculum. He asked the minister to increase the number of scholarships for the educational institutions being run by Pakistan Navy.

The minister assured fully cooperation in this regard and directed Secretary Education to contact with Chairman HEC regarding increasing the number of scholarships.

In another meeting, the minister met with High Sheriff for Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah here at his office.

During the meeting, the education minister said that quality education is a big challenge for the government. He lauded the role of British government for promotion of education in Pakistan.

Dr Robina Shah said that ministry of education and health could jointly provide the health facilities to the school going children.

The minister said that we will welcome ministry of health in this regard.