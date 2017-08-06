Deputy Chairman Senate urges masses to celebrate Independence Day with zeal

QUETTA, Aug 6 (APP): Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor
Haideri said the incident of August 8, 2016 was a black day in the province leaving over 70 lawyers martyred.
He announced that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) would support shutter
down strike on August 8, to express solidarity with lawyers.
Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said people should celebrate the
the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm.
He expressed these views during a press conference on Sunday here at
the residential of Hafiz Khalil Ahmed Sarangzai.
Deputy Chairman Senate said Mufti Mehmood Conference on October
26, Peace Conference in Mastung on October 15, and Faqidulmisal Mufti Mehmood Conference in Musa Khail on September 10 would be organized.
He strongly criticized the political leaders insulting women
political leaders.
