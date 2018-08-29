Deputy Chairman ERRA instructs complete compliance to Austerity drive

ISLAMABAD, August 29 (APP):The Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strict instructions to observe austerity and efficient working in public institutions have been followed by Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

The official sources told APP that in an internal letter issued here on Wednesday, the Deputy Chairman ERRA Brig Muhammad Latif instructed the Authority’s administration for strict compliance to Prime Minister’s orders regarding austerity drive and systematic working.

The sources informed that the officers and staffers will be strictly monitored by Biometric data.

No lunch will be served during meetings while the transport section has been instructed to keep close check on fuel and maintenance of vehicles.

ERRA is going online via its Management Information System (MIS) where all internal communication will be online and E-filling of all letters, internal communication, along with centralized printing control instead of various printers in different offices.

It is believed that this step will significantly decrease the cost of stationary and toner use, he added. ERRA, he said is not only working on biometric thumb print attendance system but has also initiated the in-house designed Minutes of the Meeting Monitor software (M3).

M3 has tracking, automatic alerts system along with compliance report of tasks assigned to various wings to ensure efficient working of officers.