Deposed but still alive in your hearts: Sharif

GUJRANWALA Aug 11 (APP): Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Friday

said he has been deposed from the office of Premier but was

alive in the hearts of people as he committed to wage struggle for

sanctity of vote and national progress.

“No matter if I have been dismissed. But your enthusiasm shows

that I am alive in your hearts. I honor your commitment and promise

if you will stand by me I shall fulfill my commitment of national

progress,” he said addressing a charged and immense gathering of

supporters.

“My crime is fast track development. Faster the development

and faster were conspiracies that resulted in expulsion of an

elected Prime Minister. This is how the sanctity of vote is trampled

down,” he said, in an emotional address where he also announced to

unveil his program in coming days.

“I am obliged to your reception. You have made a history. Such

a love is very rare. I can feel your pain as your elected Prime

Minister has been dismissed. But, I am here among you to renew the

commitment for joining hand to achieve the goal of a strong

Pakistan,” he stated.

Sharif said he was with the will of millions of people as

premiership was not his goal. “I want respect for your vote. I want

employment for youth, I want to lit your houses by ending load

shedding, I want peace for your children.”

He said the world nations were acknowledging Pakistan’s

development but here in Pakistan people were thinking if Sharif

completes his tenure, he would once again be victorious in 2018

general elections.

He questioned was there any charge of corruption, kick backs

or commission against him, then why he was expelled. Can a Prime

Minister be dismissed for not taking salary from his son’s company.

Sharif said masses had the right to question as to why the

sanctity of their vote was trampled down again and again. They have

the right to ask why elected Prime Ministers are sent home after

short span of time and are either jailed or hanged or sent on exile.

But, three dictators rule the country for 30 years.

When he questioned from gathering whether the supported his

dismissal and they replied in negative. In response Sharif said this

trend had to be changed. “If I had not committed treason, if I had

not committed corruption and betrayed my nation, then why I was

expelled. This discrimination is unacceptable to people.”

He said the day was not far off when justice would be done,

cruelties would come to end and country would leap forward. “Let us

move together to reach the destination of progress, ensure sanctity

of vote and secure bright future for the nation.”

He said no matter that one decision deprived him from his

office but he could see the decision of people who had once again

reposed confidence in him.

Nawaz Sharif said he could still see spark in the eyes of

people that would inspire him in restoration of sanctity of their

vote and secure a respectable place for the country among comity of

nations.

Earlier, on reaching Gujranwala, Nawaz Sharif was accorded a

historic welcome as thousands of party workers and supporters pulled

to streets to greet their leader and extending him their support.

They were chanting slogans and carried placard, banners and posters

of their leader.

“This country does not belong to a few people but to the whole

nation and we all shall build it and make it strong and respectable.

You have trusted and I shall never betray your trust,” he stated.