Deployment of Dolphin Force to decrease street crimes: Bosan

MULTAN, Oct 23 (APP)::Federal Minister for Food Security

and Research, Sikandar Hayyat Bosan said on Monday that deployment

of Dolphin Force in Multan would bring remarkable decrease in

street crimes due to their specialization in anti-crime training.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Dolphin Force at

Multan Police Lines, he said the police image among masses

would surely improve and hoped the force would provide maximum

relief to citizens by ensuring their services with honesty and

dedication.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah also

addressed and stated that launching of dolphin force not only

provided jobs to youth but also maintain law and order situation

in the city.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Idrees Ahmed informed

that Dolphin force was introduced in five big cities of the

province. In Multan, 124 DF commandos including 119 constables,

four ASIs and one SI got specialized anti street-crimes training.

He assured that the force would surely facilitate masses.

About Dolphin force, SP Dr Fahad informed that Dolphin force

was initially introduced in Turkey in 1993. He added that Chief

Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif launched it in the province. Dolphin Force will manage patrolling, snaps checking, community

policing and immediate response on emergency calls. The Jawans

are equipped with latest wireless sets installed in their helmets

and arms. SP Dr Fahad observed that the performance of Dolphin

Force would be monitored continuously.

He further stated that 25 teams of Dolphin Force would

patrol in two shifts and each team would comprise four commandos.

On this occasion, the federal ministers and police officers

distributed certificates among the four position holders

constables of the Force.

Later, the Dolphin Force conducted flag march in the city

on its 60 bikes which started from police lines and culminated

at the same place after passing through different areas of the

city.