Deployment of Dolphin Force to decrease street crimes: Bosan

MULTAN, Oct 23 (APP)::Federal Minister for Food Security
and Research, Sikandar Hayyat Bosan said on Monday that deployment
of Dolphin Force in Multan would bring remarkable decrease in
street crimes due to their specialization in anti-crime training.
Addressing the launching ceremony of Dolphin Force at
Multan Police Lines, he said the police image among masses
would surely improve and hoped the force would provide maximum
relief to citizens by ensuring their services with honesty and
dedication.
Federal Minister for Water Resources Javed Ali Shah also
addressed and stated that launching of dolphin force not only
provided jobs to youth but also maintain law and order situation
in the city.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Idrees Ahmed informed
that Dolphin force was introduced in five big cities of the
province. In Multan, 124 DF commandos including 119 constables,
four ASIs and one SI got specialized anti street-crimes training.
He assured that the force would surely facilitate masses.
About Dolphin force, SP Dr Fahad informed that Dolphin force
was initially introduced in Turkey in 1993. He added that Chief
Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif launched it in the province. Dolphin Force will manage patrolling, snaps checking, community
policing and immediate response on emergency calls. The Jawans
are equipped with latest wireless sets installed in their helmets
and arms. SP Dr Fahad observed that the performance of Dolphin
Force would be monitored continuously.
He further stated that 25 teams of Dolphin Force would
patrol in two shifts and each team would comprise four commandos.
On this occasion, the federal ministers and police officers
distributed certificates among the four position holders
constables of the Force.
Later, the Dolphin Force conducted flag march in the city
on its 60 bikes which started from police lines and culminated
at the same place after passing through different areas of the
city.
