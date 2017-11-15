Denmark wants to enhance bilateral trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

FAISALABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan Rolf

Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe said on Wednesday that Danish government

was keen to enhance bilateral trade relations with Pakistan in

different sectors including textile and knitwear.

Addressing the traders at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers &

Exporters Association (North Zone) here, he said that Pakistan

was a peace loving country and its picture was very good for

boosting trade relations. He said that Danish companies would

sign joint ventures in different sectors with Pakistani companies

to enhance bilateral trade.

The ambassador said that he would talk with Danish companies

for working with Pakistani companies in knitwear sector.

He said that new technology would be introduced in Pakistan

which would help increase production, improve quality of products

and cut production cost.

Earlier, Chairman PHMA (NZ) Mian Naeem Ahmed presenting a

welcome address and said that PHMA was a representative body

of knitted clothing Manufacturers & Exporters which had 1,600

member companies across Pakistan that were providing employment

to around half million workers.

He said the PHMA was earning around 3.2 billion dollars

foreign exchange for Pakistan.

He said the PHMA was also actively providing advisory to the

government on Textile related matters and formulation of policies

for the betterment of our value added textile industry.

He said that Denmark had played an important role in getting

us the GSP Plus status within the EU community and we appreciate

Denmark role in this regard.

GSP Plus has proven vital for Pakistan’s garments industry,

he said and added that trade between Pakistan and Denmark had

not capitalized on the full potential that exists.

He said that some well known internal brands of Danish were

popular in Pakistan and some Pakistani companies were famous in

Denmark.

He said the PHMA assured full cooperation for enhancing

clothing exports to Denmark.

Later, souvenirs were presented to Ambassador Rolf Holmboe

and Deputy Head of Mission Denmark Ulrich Sorensen.

Traders- Qamar Aftab, Kashif Zia, Amir Hafeez and others

were present on the occasion.