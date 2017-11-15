Denmark wants to enhance bilateral trade ties with Pakistan: Envoy

FAISALABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Denmark Ambassador to Pakistan Rolf
Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe said on Wednesday that Danish government
was keen to enhance bilateral trade relations with Pakistan in
different sectors including textile and knitwear.
Addressing the traders at Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers &
Exporters Association (North Zone) here, he said that Pakistan
was a peace loving country and its picture was very good for
boosting trade relations. He said that Danish companies would
sign joint ventures in different sectors with Pakistani companies
to enhance bilateral trade.
The ambassador said that he would talk with Danish companies
for working with Pakistani companies in knitwear sector.
He said that new technology would be introduced in Pakistan
which would help increase production, improve quality of products
and cut production cost.
Earlier, Chairman PHMA (NZ) Mian Naeem Ahmed presenting a
welcome address and said that PHMA was a representative body
of knitted clothing Manufacturers & Exporters which had 1,600
member companies across Pakistan that were providing employment
to around half million workers.
He said the PHMA was earning around 3.2 billion dollars
foreign exchange for Pakistan.
He said the PHMA was also actively providing advisory to the
government on Textile related matters and formulation of policies
for the betterment of our value added textile industry.
He said that Denmark had played an important role in getting
us the GSP Plus status within the EU community and we appreciate
Denmark role in this regard.
GSP Plus has proven vital for Pakistan’s garments industry,
he said and added that trade between Pakistan and Denmark had
not capitalized on the full potential that exists.
He said that some well known internal brands of Danish were
popular in Pakistan and some Pakistani companies were famous in
Denmark.
He said the PHMA assured full cooperation for enhancing
clothing exports to Denmark.
Later, souvenirs were presented to Ambassador Rolf Holmboe
and Deputy Head of Mission Denmark Ulrich Sorensen.
Traders- Qamar Aftab, Kashif Zia, Amir Hafeez and others
were present on the occasion.
