Denmark celebrates completion of its Pakistan development programme

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): The Embassy of Denmark here on

Monday celebrated the completion of its development programme

2010-2017 in Pakistan.

Around 5.7 million people have benefited from the Danish

Government’s support to the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) which

helped revitalize the economy, and improve education and health

services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal

Areas and Balochistan.

Denmark’s partnership with MDTF was one of the many

partnerships and achievements presented at the event organized by

the Danish Embassy.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal was

the chief guest, who along with Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke

inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the Pakistan

Government was putting its extra efforts to overcome the

challenges which resulted in rapid economic growth and prosperity in

the country.

“Pakistan’s Vision 2025 is our roadmap to ensure that we

achieve the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are

particularly important for Pakistan,” he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government sincerely appreciated the

support provided by Denmark to the country at all levels.

“We value our partners and look forward to further enhancing

our cooperation in all sectors,” he added.

The event included various sessions on media and democracy,

human rights, gender equality and enhancing economic growth through

livelihood opportunities and creative industries.

During the session, both key experts and development partners

discussed achievements and the continuous challenges in the country

within these issues, highlighting the benefits of strong

partnerships between the Government of Pakistan, civil society and

the international donor community.

Ole Thonke, on the occasion, said Denmark wanted to see a

strong, open and progressive Pakistan as the country was a key player

in the process of building regional peace and development.

The Ambassador appreciated the Government of Pakistan for

taking many laudable steps to strengthen people’s rights such as

increasing focus on education and health services and passing

legislation on the children and women rights.

He said that human rights was the backbone of Denmark’s

development strategy, as social justice was a key pillar in building

democratic societies.

Thonke also underlined the benefits of instilling the youth

with democratic values such as equality, freedom and justice.

“Our future focus will be on creating government and business

partnerships, which will result in knowledge sharing, job creations

and innovative solutions. By doing so, we hope to support Pakistan

with key challenges in energy, water and health. We will continue to

be partner for a sustainable, peaceful and progressing Pakistan,” he

added.

The Government of Denmark launched its first development

programme for Pakistan in 2010 with a total budget of $28 million,

which aimed to support Pakistan within the areas of human rights,

democracy and peace and gender equality. After three years of

successful partnerships and development interventions, the Danish

government expanded its collaboration and engagement in Pakistan and

launched a new program up to 2017 with a budget of $50 million.