Dengue cases showing downward trend in Rawalpindi:

RAWALPINDI, Nov 12 (APP):As

the weather turned chilly, dengue cases are showing downward trend

and providing relief to all those engaged for the task in Rawalpindi.

Talking

to APP, the Executive Health Officer Muhammad Dr Suhail Chaudhry said that it

is a healthy sign that temperature has been decreasing

in Rawalpindi and subsequently the number of dengue patients

would also further decrease in coming days.

He

said that larvae identification activities should be carried out accordingly

and inhabitants of most affected areas should be kept on alert to adopt

necessary measures with regard to larvae decreeing on regular basis.

He

directed to speed up anti dengue activities further and warned

that no laxity would be tolerated.