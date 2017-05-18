Demographic changes in IoK clear violation of UNSC Resolution: FO

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Demographic changes in the Indian Occupied

Kashmir (IoK) for converting the Muslim majority areas into minority are clear violations of the United Nations Security Council Resolution.

This was said by the spokesperson for the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria

during his weekly media briefing here Thursday. He said, Pakistan, in line with its policy of extending moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris, has sent a letter from the Advisor Sartaj Aziz to the UN Secretary General to apprise the latter on India plans of changing the demography in IoK and to seek UN intervention. The international community should also take notice of the grave human rights violations in the IoK, he added.

He said that Hindu terrorist outfit, RSS, has been stationing its

activists and establishing its units in IoK for suppressing the freedom movement of the defenseless Kashmiris. We are closely monitoring the situation in the IoK, he added.

The spokesperson said that RSS had slaughtered more than half a million

Kashmiri Muslims in November 1947 together with Dogra and Indian occupation forces. Their increasing presence in IoK is to terrorize Kashmiris and deter them from participating in the self-determination movement, he added.

He said that the Indian occupation forces have been condemned by the

civil society members globally for banning social media and 34 TV channels including Arabic and Urdu news channels in the IoK. The Indian forces are continuously engaged in cease fire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) and working boundary, he added.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said that media reports have

raised concerns over the Indian imports of unsafeguarded nuclear material, reactors, plants and equipments from abroad. The proliferation of nuclear weapons of India would disturb the strategic stability of South Asia and security of Pakistan.

Replying to another question, Nafees Zakaria said, Pakistan has

repeatedly emphasized over peaceful Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solutions to Afghanistan’s conflicts.

Regarding Pak-Afghan border, he said that opening of the border will be

endangering the lives of the people. However, both sides are in touch with each other and a joint survey is being conducted in the area. The outcomes of the survey, which is awaited yet, would decide the future course of action.