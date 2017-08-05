Democratic Turkey, ensuring all rights to its people: Pervaiz Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Chairman European Union (EU)
Pak Friendship Federation Chaudhary Pervaiz Iqbal Lohsar on
Saturday said Turkey was a democratic country and providing all fundamental rights to its citizen.
Expressed views after concluding his successful visit
to Turkey, he said Turkish people are democratic and the show
immense love and devotion to President Tayyip Erdogan, accrding
to a press release.
He said that during his visit to different Turkish cities
like Istanbul, Ankara, Kankeri and Barsa, he observed that people
of this country were economically strong and pro-democratic.
In such a great nation, who admires their president and
government, neither anti-democracy, nor foreign agenda can be
implemented in Turkey, he said. Nobody including Fatah Ullah
Golen can think to demolish Turkeys democratic tradition and
economic growth, he added.
He said that Tayyip Erdogan is not only Turkey’s leader
but he also represents Muslim as a whole and all efforts made
by him, should be appreciated and respected at highest moral
ground.
