Democratic Turkey, ensuring all rights to its people: Pervaiz Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Chairman European Union (EU)

Pak Friendship Federation Chaudhary Pervaiz Iqbal Lohsar on

Saturday said Turkey was a democratic country and providing all fundamental rights to its citizen.

Expressed views after concluding his successful visit

to Turkey, he said Turkish people are democratic and the show

immense love and devotion to President Tayyip Erdogan, accrding

to a press release.

He said that during his visit to different Turkish cities

like Istanbul, Ankara, Kankeri and Barsa, he observed that people

of this country were economically strong and pro-democratic.

In such a great nation, who admires their president and

government, neither anti-democracy, nor foreign agenda can be

implemented in Turkey, he said. Nobody including Fatah Ullah

Golen can think to demolish Turkeys democratic tradition and

economic growth, he added.

He said that Tayyip Erdogan is not only Turkey’s leader

but he also represents Muslim as a whole and all efforts made

by him, should be appreciated and respected at highest moral

ground.