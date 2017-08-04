Democratic process to continue in country: Ministers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Federal Minister Tariq Fazal

Chaudhary said on Friday that the process of democracy would continue under the leadership of newly-elected Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Talking to PTV News, he said that the oath taking day was a

pleasing day for democracy in Pakistan adding that the government would complete all the projects under a strong vision of Nawaz Sharif.

He said PML-N had strengthened democracy and parliamentary process and fulfilled the demands of the nation with responsibilities.

Minister for Health Saira Afzal Tarar also thanked the Prime

Minister and PML-N leadership for reposing confidence in her

abilities and expressed the determination to perform her duties with full dedication and hardwork. She said that people could never forget Nawaz Sharif.

Minister for Trade Pervaiz Malik also sounded confident to

perform his duties under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi .

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said

that no one could derail democracy as it was in the favour of

nation and country adding that the new cabinet was comprised of capable ministers. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would continue to live in the hearts of the people.