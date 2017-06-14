Democracy to be strengthened as PM appears before JIT: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.
Musadik Malik Wednesday said that with the appearance of the PM
before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tomorrow,democracy would
be further strengthen in the country.
The prime minister would be appearing before the
JIT in respect and supremacy of the law, he said talking to a
private news channel.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented
himself and family for investigation into the Panama Papers and
they were cooperating with the JIT in that regard.
Musadik Malik said that the prime minister had been giving
accountability of his three generations.
He said, on the contrary, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)
chief who talked about accountability all the time, had been
avoiding to present himself in Bani Gala land case and failed to
present money trail.
