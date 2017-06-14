Democracy to be strengthened as PM appears before JIT: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.

Musadik Malik Wednesday said that with the appearance of the PM

before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tomorrow,democracy would

be further strengthen in the country.

The prime minister would be appearing before the

JIT in respect and supremacy of the law, he said talking to a

private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had presented

himself and family for investigation into the Panama Papers and

they were cooperating with the JIT in that regard.

Musadik Malik said that the prime minister had been giving

accountability of his three generations.

He said, on the contrary, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)

chief who talked about accountability all the time, had been

avoiding to present himself in Bani Gala land case and failed to

present money trail.