Democracy strengthening due to sacrifices of unsung heroes: Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Friday said democratic system was moving ahead in the country due to the efforts and sacrifices of unknown and unsung heroes belonging to different sections of society.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Launching of Report to People and other Publications on Completion of Senate Parliamentary Year 2016-2017.”

Political workers, women, journalists, labourers and farmers rendered

sacrifices for democracy and rule of law, he remarked.

He underlined the need for making youth familiar about the parliamentary and democratic history of Pakistan.

He said Gali-e-Dastoor, a dedicated lane in Parliament House building

tells about the history of Pakistan and democracy.

Mian Raza Rabbani said visits of youth delegations to the Gali-e-Dastoor were arranged so that they can know about the many sacrifices made by people from different sections of society for democratic freedoms.

He observed the curriculum taught in schools lacked information about the democratic history and struggle for democracy.

The Chairman said often historical facts about democratic struggle

were distorted in textbooks, adding alive nations cannot grow if they forget their history.

He said Senate was working effectively due to collective leadership of

its members.

He said the parliamentary leaders had harmoniously run the house by taken decisions with consensus in House Business Advisory Committee.

He talked about the monument that was unveiled at the Parliament House lawn, saying the monument was reminder of the struggle for democracy.

Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq also spoke on the occasion.

They shed light on different aspects of history and working of Senate.

On this occasion, Report to the People of Pakistan, Public Petitions

Instructions Manual and Members Directory was launched.

The Public Petition process allows ordinary citizens of the country to

have direct access to the Senate and seek a redressal of their collective grievances.

It puts issues on the Senate’s agenda which otherwise may not be

considered and facilitates in addressing issues of public importance to the federal government.