Democracy, only solution of people’s problems: Rafique

RAWALPINDI,April 14(APP): Federal Minister for Railway Khawaja Saad

Rafique said that PML(N) government has taken historical decisions to bring the country out of many crises, it had inherited.

He said while speaking as chief guest the Oath taking ceremony of Anjuman Tajran, Raja bazaar here on Thursday evening.

The Minister said governance in Pakistan is not an easy task, as it is easy to criticize but difficult to govern.

Saad said the government has taken solid steps to end load shedding in the country and no mega corruption scandal has occurred during the last four years of the giovernment.

The Minister said democracy is the only system for solving problems of the masses, adding in the past political parties were not allowed to complete their terms.

Later the minister administered oath to the newly elected body of the traders.

Mayor Sardar Naseem, Hanif Abassi,President Anjuman Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.