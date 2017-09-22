Demand for unveiling Commission’ report just a way of political point scoring: Talal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): State Minister for Interior, Talal Chaudhry Friday said the commission report on Model Town incident carries no legal value but will provide a chance to political parties of point scoring.

Talking to Media, Talal said FIR and trial has already been

conducted through Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) and the legal and constitutional value of ATC is more than the commission.

“We cannot give importance to the commission report over

trail of ATC on this issue and a judicial report cannot be

presented as a proof”, he said.

He said two FIRs were already registered on Model Town

issue and whatever action was required taken by the government.

“No one can be punished over this report”, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said such precedents are being set in this

case which have never witnessed so far in the history of the

country.

He stressed not only this report but all the commission

reports of the country yet not disclosed by the state should be made public.

Through playing such tactics, Talal Chaudhry said, negative

elements, through their fake politics, wanted to derail the

progress of the country as well as the mega development project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).