Delegation of Tehreek-i-Nifaz Fiqa Jafria calls on Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): A delegation of Tehreek-i-Nifaz Fiqa
Jafria Wednesday called on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and
felicitated him on taking over the charge of interior ministry.
Minister for Religious affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf was also
present on the occasion.
The interior minister said the religious tolerance
was need of the hour.
He said extremism was a conspiracy and it
aimed at dividing the Muslims among various sects.
“People belonging to all sects should play their role in
development and prosperity of the country by putting aside their
differences”, he added.
He said the government was taking measures to cope with
challenges of extremism and terrorism being faced by the country.
He expressed the government’s resolve to create such
atmosphere where every citizen would receive their due respect in
the society.
The minister also assured the delegation that security would
be further strengthened in the country during the month of Muharram
ul Haram.
