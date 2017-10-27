Delegation of MQM-P calls on Governor Sindh, Interior Minister

KARACHI, Oct 27 (APP):The federal government is pursuing the vision of uniform development all over the country.

This was stated by the Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, here

on Friday.

He was talking to a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The delegation called on Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, and Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, at the Governor House here on

Friday.

A Governor House statement said that MQM-P delegation

consisted of Dr. Farooq Sattar, Aamir Khan, Kamran Tasoori,

Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar.

City’s development projects, steps for further improvement

in law and order, rehabilitation of infrastructure, solid waste

management, conducive environment for investment in Karachi were

among the matters that came up for discussions during the

meeting.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Karachi has a special

significance in terms of the economy of the country.

He stated that the MQM-P is an important political party in

Pakistan.

Governor Sindh said that Federal government’s development

projects would help provide better facilities to the people of

the metropolis.

He stated that Karachi package would help improve

infrastructure in industrial areas of the city.

With the inclusion of the amount of the Karachi package, the

amount of the federally-assisted development projects would

increase to Rs. 75 billion.

Dr. Farooq Sattar was of the view that there are a lot of

problems and requested the federal government to pay attention

towards these.

He thanked Governor Sindh and Interior Minister for

invitation for the meeting.