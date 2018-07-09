Delegation of mines owners from Sindh, Balochistan call on Acting President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):A delegation of mines’ owners from Sindh and Balochistan called on Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday and discussed matters relating to local mine industry.

During the meeting it was stressed that the promotion of local mine industry would not only help contribute to boost the economic development in the country but also pave the way for creating job opportunities to the locals in the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan.

The delegation of the mines owners comprised of Chairman Sindh Coal Mines Mir Abdul Samad Risani, Haji Shakil Ahmad Khan, owner Universal Coal Mines Sindh, Fateh Shah Arif and Murtaza Khan Jogezai from Balochstan Coal Mines.

Senators Shibli Faraz, Moula Bakhash Chandio, Member NEPRA Rehmatullah Baloch and senior officer of FBR Habibullah were also present in the meeting, a press release issued here said.

Opportunities for promotion of coal field industry with utilization of local coal in industrial zone were discussed during the meeting.

The mines owners were of the view that local mines industry was utilizing huge quantity of imported coal whereas quality local coal was available for this purpose.

The coal industry should be bound to use at least 20 to 25% local coal as it was necessary to utilize the best quality of local coal in Pakistan industry instead of fully dependency on imported coal.

The reduction of the taxes on local mines would encourage the industry and help promote economy. It would be more appropriate to install coal washing plants for reduction of coal sulpher in those areas of coal industries where potential of coal exists with assurance of more job provision in coal mines sector and utilization of local mines in industrial industry.

The meeting decided to constitute a coordination committee with the inclusion of mines owners from Sindh and Balochistan in it.