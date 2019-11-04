Delegation of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (APP):Members of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working in quake-affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the relief and rehabilitation work being undertaken by the organization for the residents of AJK in the aftermath of recent earthquake.

The members informed the Prime Minister that they were facilitating the people affected by the earthquake, particularly those families whose houses were completely destroyed, in rebuilding through the organization’s resources.

The delegation further informed the Prime Minister that the organization had planned to build approximately 100 houses at their original site in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust and said that the federal government had mobilized all the resources to mitigate the suffering of the people of AJ K, in terms of immediate relief and rehabilitation.

He said that rehabilitation efforts undertaken by KORT were worth emulating.

The delegation included Ch. Akhtar, Asim Shaukat, Imtiaz Butt and Muhammad Shakeel.