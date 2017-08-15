ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): A five-member delegation of academia
from Critical Thinking Forum (CTF) of the International Islamic
University Islamabad, led by Prof. Dr. Munazza Yaqoob, Departmentof English, Tuesday visited the Pakistani High Commission at UK.
The team is working on the project entitled “Consciousness
Raising of Pakistani Women on Contemporary Academic and Social
Issues”, said press release.
The Project is being carried out by the Critical Thinking
Forum (CTF), with the aim to empower young women researchers and
scholars by equipping them with critical awareness and effective
communication and professional skills and engaging them in dialogue
on important contemporary academic, social as well as political
debates.
Welcoming the delegation, Syed Ibne Abbas, the High
Commissioner commended the delegation for their endeavours to
empower women of Pakistan through education, research and other
necessary skill sets.
He stated that Pakistani women equipped with quality education
and knowledge of contemporary issues can challenge the prevalent
stereotypes and change the perception of Pakistan in a much better
way.
The High Commissioner also assured the delegation of all
possible assistance including arranging their interactions at the
Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO), Department for International
Development (DfID) and the British Council.
While in the UK, the team CTF is meeting with the South Asian
and British community to help rectify misconceptions of foreign
cultures through people to people interaction.
They will also be interacting with the intellectuals and
academia in the UK during scholarly sessions with them.
Other members of the delegation include Sofia Hussain, Sonia
Irum, Summaira Batool Malik, and Sadaf Mehmood.
Delegation of IIUI visits Pakistani High Commission in UK
ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): A five-member delegation of academia