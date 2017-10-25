Delegation of HACGAM calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):The delegation of 13th Heads of Asian Coast Guard Agencies

Meeting (HACGAM) called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood

Abbasi at Naval Headquarters on Wednesday.

The delegation comprised heads and members of Coast Guards, Maritime Security and Safety Agencies and

Organizations from Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China,

Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Philippines, Republic of Korea,

Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, stated a statement issued

here by media affairs department of Pakistan Navy.

Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Rear Admiral Jamil

Akhtar was also present. During the meeting with the delegation, Chief of the

Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy’s commitment to contribute its

share for peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region through collaborative

maritime security and said that hosting of the High Level Meeting (HLM) of 13th

HACGAM was manifestation of our commitment.

The Naval Chief underscored that threats in the maritime domain had

evolved manifold; necessitating innovative and collaborative ways to maintain

required lawful order at the sea. He emphasized that no nation alone could

single handedly cope with multifarious maritime challenges, thus, collaborative

maritime security was a preferred option to deal with these threats.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also expressed satisfaction and said that with

cooperation and support of all the visiting delegations, the HLM of 13th HACGAM would achieve its aims and objectives in the best

interest of the region.

The delegates highly lauded the strenuous efforts

of Pakistan Navy for spearheading various initiatives to enhance collaborative

maritime security and establishment of lawful order at sea in collaboration

with regional and global partners, and also hoped that hosting of HLM of 13th HACGAM by PMSA will further

expand the cooperation in confronting the maritime security challenges.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is hosting HLM form October 23-26. The HACGAM is a forum that brings together various

Asian Coast Guards, Maritime Security and Safety Agencies for sharing their

experiences and discussing issues relating to law and order at sea and common

good of people in the region. Pakistan Maritime Security Agency became member

of this prestigious forum in 2006.