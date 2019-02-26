Delegation of French companies to visit Pakistan to forge business ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):A French business confederation MEDEF International is set to visit Pakistan with a delegation of French businessmen in April this year to forge business and investment ties with the country.
Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque said this while speaking at a dinner which he hosted for the board members of the Association of Friends of Pakistan held at the Embassy of Pakistan, said a press release received here Tuesday.
