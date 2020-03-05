Delegation of DBA Multan calls on CJP

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP):A 19-member delegation of District Bar Association, Multan headed by its President Muhammad Imran Rasheed Sulehri and comprising other office bearers called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here on Thursday.

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation, heard their issues and also shared his experience with them.

He assured them to make efforts to resolve their issues.

The delegation invited the Chief Justice to visit Multan Bar.

The Chief Justice expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the delegation.