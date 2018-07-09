Delay in election not in national interest: Sherpao

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao Monday said neither postponement nor any delay in the general election was in the national interest as the political parties were in the run.

He said he did not see any political party gaining absolute majority. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership was claiming to make clean sweep in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but its dream would not materialize because of no development work carried out by its last government in the province, he added.

Talking to a private news channel, Sherpao said at election time, conflicts were developed among political parties. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal had reservations over the merger of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA), he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Avenfield property reference decision against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif should have been announced after July 25.

He claimed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were facing power load-shedding for 6 to 18 hours.