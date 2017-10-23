Defence minister visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP)::Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan visited the Naval Headquarters here Monday and held a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under the discussion, said a statement issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

A briefing was also given to the minister on Pakistan Navy’s role in regional maritime security and operational development in the Indian Ocean region.