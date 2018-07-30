Defence Minister visits Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Lt General (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Minister for Defence visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, said a statement issued by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy here Monday.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, the Minister was received by Chief of the Naval Staff. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers.

Later, the Minister for Defence was called on the Naval Chief in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and Pakistan Navy’s role in Regional Maritime Security and Operational Development in the Indian Ocean Region came under discussion.