Defence Minister lauds role of Pak Navy, Maritime Security Agency

KARACHI, Feb 13 (APP): Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Monday lauded the role of Pakistan Navy and the Maritime Security Agency for safeguarding the country’s territorial waters.

He was the chief guest at the concluding session of the 7th International Maritime Conference here at a local hotel.

Talking to APP, the Minister was of the view that Pakistan’s role has become more significant with regard to maritime trade in the presentday era.

He said that the effective endeavours of Pakistan Navy as well as the Maritime Security Agency for safeguaring the country’s territorial water further reinforce the faith of the nation in their armed forces.

Khawaja Asif hoped that this moot would prove very effective for security in the sea as well as protection for environment and in prevention of human trafficking and that narcotics smuggling.

He said that the delegates attending the conference had presented their papers on various topics and hoped that due benefit would also be derived from such research and experiences in the time ahead.

The moot, the Defence Minister added, would be beneficial for the marine life and sea food that is obtained for the human beings.

On the occasion he also appreciated the efforts put in by the organizers of the conference.

The theme of the moot was ‘Strategic outlook in the India Ocean region 2030 and beyond- Evolving challenges and strategies’.

Armed forces and delegates from 36 countries attended the conference as well as Multi-National Naval Exercise-AMAN 17.