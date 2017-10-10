Defence Minister calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 10 (APP):Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan called on Chief of Army

Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tueday.

During the meeting, matters related to defence and security

situation in the country were discussed in detail, said an Inter-Services

Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Prior to the meeting, the Minister was also updated on security

situation at Military Operations Directorate.