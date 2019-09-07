Defence, Martyrs Day observed in Canada

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commission in Canada hosted a ceremony to pay homage to the brave and valiant armed forces of Pakistan and to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren in the Canadian capital city.

Addressing the ceremony, High Commissioner Raza Bashir Tarar, said that courage, bravery and sacrifices rendered by our armed forces for the defence of our homeland was second to none, said a press release received on Saturday.

He said that Pakistan armed forces had offered ultimate sacrifices to ensure the safety and security of the people of Pakistan and for sovereign invincibility.