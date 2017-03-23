Defence forces exhibit spirit, valour to defend motherland

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): The country’s defence forces on Thursday spectacularly exhibited the spirit, valour and level of

preparedness to defend the motherland on 77th Pakistan Day.

The joint services parade, being the main function to mark the day, was held here at Parade Venue, Shakarparian.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif were the chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Chief of National Defence Forces of South Africa, General Solly Zacharia SHOKE, witnessed the parade as the special guest, which was especially participated by the tri-services troops of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China, a contingent of Special Services Group of Saudi Royal Forces and Meheter Band, the oldest military band of Turkey.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa,

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of

Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah and Minister for Defence

Khawaja Muhammad Asif were also present at the dais.

The event has attained historic value as the defence forces of brotherly and friendly countries like, China Saudi Arabia and Turkey participated in the Pakistan Day Joint Services Parade for the first time.

A large number of federal cabinet members, parliamentarians,

diplomats, foreign dignitaries, civil and military officers and general public witnessed the historic moments and appreciated the

armed and civil forces on display of their mastery and technique

achieved by them over the period.

CAS Air Marshal Suhail Aman led the fly past by himself flying a fighter aircraft marking the inauguration of the ceremony by presenting salute to the chief guest and guests while the personnel of the Special Services Group of the three forces presented farewell salute through freefall at the Parade Venue.

Although the whole activity going on at the venue for three hours was attractive for those witnessing the event, but the tune played by the Turkish Meheter band was the most appreciable one.

The band from the brotherly country played the tune of famous

national song “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan” with the entire crowd singing

in chorus.

The march past by troops from China and Saudi Arabia also arouse

thunderous applause from the spectators, which were rare moments in

their life.

General Solly Zacharia SHOKE, the honorable guest from South

Africa, was seen taking keen interest in every segment of the joint

services parade.

Another enthralling event of the day was aerobatic manoeuvres

by the Brave Hearts (Sherdil) team comprising six jets of Pakistan

Air Force (PAF), which flew in the skies for quite some time to

receive high acclaim.

Indigenously built multi-role aircraft J-F 17 Thunder with the assistance of China was also part of the fly past which flew at variable velocities and showcased a number manoeuvres and aerobatics by flying low and high in the air.

The marching columns of the three services and civil armed forces marched past the salute dais receiving high appreciation.

As part of the mechanized drill, the recently inducted sophisticated air defence system by Army Air Defence was part of the exhibition on the occasion.

Besides cruise missile with 100 per cent accuracy, the latest versions of Shaheen-I and Shaheen-III missiles having range from 900-2700 km, also made their maiden appearance during the parade.

President Mamnoon Hussain arrived at the venue in a horse-driven Buggi, escorted by traditional unit of President’s Bodyguards. He was received by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The President was presented guard of honour and then the national anthem was played. He viewed the parade along with Parade Commander Brig Ahsan Nawaz.

The PAF’s flypast included F-16, JF-17 thunder, F-7 PG, Mirages, F-7P, SAAB-2006 and Kurakuram Eagle AWACS aircraft. All flew at the height of 500 feet.

The fighter aircraft are equipped with the latest airborne surveillance system. AWACS aircraft has made Pakistan’s air defence impregnable. SAAB-2000 aircraft can servile enemy at a distance of 300-400 km.

Kurakuram Eagle (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) is equipped with KLC-7 radars which can pick up enemy’s air movement from 500-600 km.

P-3C Orion aircraft of Pakistan Navy was also part of flypast. It

is equipped with torpedoes and mines, and is also known as flying

destroyer. It can continuously fly for 17 hours.

Burraq drone was also part of the parade. It can fly at an

altitude of 20000 feet, fire Burraq missile and engage its target

upto 7-8 km. It can continuously fly for 10 hours.

A tri-services lady officers contingent was part of the

parade.

Mechanized columns were led by armoured corps. It consisted of Al-Khalid, T-80 UD and Al-Zarrar tanks. Built in Heavy Industries Taxila, the Al-Zarrar tank has the ability to fight at night and day, and can protect itself against nuclear, biological and chemical attack.

The contingent of mechanized infantry consisting of armoured

personnel carriers, TOW (Tube launched optically tracked wire guided

missile system), was also part of the parade. The contingent also

included Mine Resistant Ambush Protected system.

The Artillery’s representation was made by 155 mm caliber guns

which are called M 109 A2. These are also called howitzers,

which can fire up to 23 km.

The Artillery contingent also included M-11-A2 guns, which are

called 8-inch howitzers. The gun, which can be operated manually and hydraulically, can fire up to 30 km. The contingent also included

155 mm howitzers, which can fire up to 30 kilometer. It also

included 130 mm medium guns having range of 27 km.

Multi Launch Rocket System also formed part of the Artillery contingent.

Army Air Defence contingent consisted of Sky Guard Radar and

35 mm Oerlikon Guns, one of the best air defence guns in the world.

Sky Guard Radar can find target within 17 km and track it upto 15

km.

Oerlikon guns can take down target from within the range of 4km. It also included Giraffe Radar and RBS 70 missile systems.

RBS can shoot down its target within 8 km.

The contingent also included FM-90 system. It can shoot down not only fighter aircraft of enemy but also cruise missiles, air to ground missiles, drones and armed helicopters

PAF Air Defence contingent consisted of Mobile Pulse Doppler Radar which can track down enemy aircraft upto 90 km. It also consisted of YLC-6 Radar, which has a range of 100 km to pick up its target.

It also consisted of SPADA-2000, which can engage enemy aircraft in the air. Air Defence Command and Control System was also part of the contingent.

Army Engineers and Signals contingents with state of the art equipment also made their appearance on the scene.

Marching columns included troops from Baloch, Azad Kashmir,

Sindh, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Frontier Corps Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, contingents of Navy and PAF, Islamabad Police, Lady

officers, Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boy Scouts.

Floats of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit

Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh participated in

the parade and depicted culture of their respective areas.

About 19 helicopters of Army Aviation participated in the

parade. ZULU -10 attack helicopters, Cobra attack helicopters,

Fennec, Bell-412, Puma and MI-17 participated in the fly past.

Major General Muhammad Khalil Dar, General Officer Commanding

led the Army Aviation flypast.

Zolu Niners of Pakistan Navy high speed helicopters participated in the aviation fly past.

PUMA helicopter Spie technique exhibition was special feature of the parade. Special group officers and men were hanging with sling and fly past the dais.

Commandos of three services also made free fall jump from a height of 10,000 feet and landed at the parade venue to the thunderous applause of the thousands of spectators from all walks of life.

The General Officer Commanding SSG led the skydiving. He presented Pakistan Flag to the President after safely landing at the venue.

National songs by the schoolchildren from twin cities formally marked culmination of the event.