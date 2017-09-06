Defence Day observed in city

HYDERABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Like others parts of the Country, the people of Hyderabad here on Wednesday celebrated the 51th Defence Day with great enthusiasm, national spirit and pledge to strive for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The day is observed on Sep 6 every year as people pay homage to the martyrs who gave supreme sacrifices of their life for the defense of the motherland during the Pakistan-India War in 1965.

It is celebrated on the memory of martyred people who gave sacrifices of their life for the defence of the country.

The day celebrations began with zero hours late Tuesday night when thousands of youth welcomed the Defence Day with aerial firing, firecrackers and taking out big rallies from different parts of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad.

Special prayers were also offered for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the motherland in all mosques across the country.

The local newspapers also brought out special supplements highlighting the struggle of the Muslim leaders particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for creation of Pakistan.

The District Police Hyderabad has made strict security arrangements in order to avert any untoward incident.