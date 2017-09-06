Nation united to meet challenges, foil conspiracies: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said the whole nation stands united alongside

defence forces to thwart nefarious designs of our enemies and foil

conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan.

“Today Pakistan is confronted with multiple security

challenges in the shape of extremism, terrorism and external

aggression, but the entire nation stands alongside Pakistan Defence

Forces to thwart evil designs against integrity and prosperity of

Pakistan,” he said in a message on the Defence Day falling

on Wednesday (September 6).

“Our soldiers are our greatest asset as they not only offer

their precious lives for fighting in battlefields but also remain

prepared to undertake the responsibility of working as a cohesive

force in very challenging situation, may it be horrifying

earthquakes or the devastating floods,” the speaker said.

He said the Defence Day of Pakistan calls upon

the nation to pledge renewal of the spirit of loyalty and service to

Pakistan and pay tribute to valiant sons who embraced `Shahadat’

while ensuring the security of the motherland.

“This glorious day signifies passion and sacrifice, serving as

a supreme cause to lay our lives for the sake of our beloved

homeland,” he added.

As Pakistan is moving towards a path of progress, the speaker

said, the supreme sacrifices of the sons who laid down their lives

for our prosperous tomorrow should always be remembered.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the defence of the country is not

limited to September 6 alone, rather stretches upon an entire

lifetime and encompasses all dimensions of physical and ideological

frontiers which need to be guarded. “Celebrating this day helps the

nation in reinvigorating the spirit of patriotism.”

On this day, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi also said

the whole nation stands united with utmost discipline and

unwavering faith to make this country strong.

“Let us take the opportunity to once again pay homage to the

martyrs of September 6, 1965 and all those who sacrificed their

lives for the safety of the country in the later years,” he said.