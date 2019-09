KARACHI, Sep 06 (APP):The Defence Day 2019 being also observed as the day of solidarity with the people of Kashmir Friday dawned here with special prayers for the martyrs who sacrificed their live for the motherland.

Change of Guard ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was one of the early highlights of the day with a contingent of cadets from Pakistan Airforce Academy,Risalpur taking over the responsibility from the cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy.