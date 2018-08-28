‘Defence and Martyrs Day 2018’ to be celebrated in unique manner: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The Defence and Martyrs Day 2018 will be celebrated in a different and unique way on September 6 by remembering and saluting martyrs of the motherland and their families in a befitting manner.

On the day, representatives of the nation would go to houses of every martyr, thank their relatives and salute those who sacrificed their lives for security and existence of the homeland.

A Planning Conference to give final touches to the arrangements for celebrating the Day was held at Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Tuesday, which was attended by representatives from civil society, media and armed forces, said a press statement issued here.

The participants were briefed about the plan and were informed that the Defence and Martyrs Day this year would be titled as “Humain Pyar Hai Pakistan Say”.

Ministry of Information and ISPR would coordinate and act as focal-point for the country-wide campaign.

During the conference, the participants were provided lists and addresses of martyrs to visit houses of every martyr and thank their relatives and pay tributes to those who sacrificed their lives.

“Nation will remember and salute its martyrs and their families in a befitting manner,” said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor adding “no sacrifice will be forgotten.”

The main function of the day will be held at GHQ which will be covered live by media channels.

The shopping malls will be decorated with the pictures of martyrs besides pasting them on the buses, wagons, trucks and private vehicles. Pictures will also be placed on Railway Stations and trains run by Pakistan railways and all airports of the country.

The details of martyrdom would be written on picture of every martyr, the press released added.

In connection with the Defence Day, exhibition of Pakistan army weapons will also be held.

In addition, for the relatives of Pakistan Army martyrs and Ghazis, functions will be held at respective garrisons at day time while functions will also be arranged at educational institutions to remember martyrs and those who loved the country.

All institutions would arrange functions to remember their respective martyrs, it said.

The statement said that all chambers of commerce, business organization and civil society had assured of their full support and participation for celebrating the day in a befitting manner.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor urged nation to participate in these activities and remember martyrs as live nations do.

He said that the martyrs sacrificed ‘their today for our tomorrow’ so we pay tributes to them as they are our real heroes. “Hamain payar hai Pakistan say (We love Pakistan).