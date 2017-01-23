Defeating ISIS, terror groups to be Trump administration’s highest priority: White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (APP): Defeating ISIS and other radical Islamic

terror groups will be the highest priority, according to new pages about

the action plans added to the White House web site that has been overhauled after Donald Trump was inaugurated as America’s next president.

The Trump administration added six new pages on different issues

including energy policy, foreign policy, economic policy, military law enforcement and trade. All the previous stuff, text and statements by the previous administration has been wiped off, just as the Obama administration had did when taking over in 2009.

“The Trump Administration is committed to a foreign policy focused on

American interests and American national security,” the page on the Foreign Policy said adding that peace through strength will be at the center of that foreign policy. “This principle will make possible a stable, more peaceful world with less conflict and more common ground.”

“Defeating ISIS and other radical Islamic terror groups will be our

highest priority. To defeat and destroy these groups, we will pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary,” the page added

In addition, the page said that the Trump Administration will work with international partners to cut off funding for terrorist groups, to expand intelligence sharing, and to engage in cyber warfare to disrupt and disable propaganda and recruiting.

The future policy actions, according to the web site, include rebuilding the American military. It pointed out that the US Navy has shrunk from than 500 ships in 1991 to 275 in 2016. Air Force is about one third smaller than in 1991.

“President Trump is committed to reversing this trend, because he knows that our military dominance must be unquestioned.”

Diplomacy will be used in pursuing a foreign policy based on American interests, according to the page on the Foreign Policy, adding that “the world must know that we do not go abroad in search of enemies, that we are always happy when old enemies become friends, and when old friends become allies.”

On trade deals, the Web site clearly indicated that the United States will withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership deals, an issue that has been on the top of Mr. Trump’s agenda. He blames the trade deals executed under former President Barack Obama for taking away jobs from Americans through relocation of factories to other countries and outsourcing.

“With a lifetime of negotiating experience, the President understands how critical it is to put American workers and businesses first when it comes to trade.”