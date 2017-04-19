Decline in terrorist incidents reported; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Muhammad

Baligh-Ur-Rehman Wednesday informed upper house of the parliament that a decline in terrorists incidents was reported in country during year 2016.

Replying to a question in the Senate, the minister said that a total of 785 terrorist incidents were happened during year 2016 in the country against the figure of 1,139 terrorist attacks in 2015.

In year 2016, as many as 352 personnel of law enforcement agencies and 450 civilians were martyred in terrorist attacks while in year 2015, as many 362 personnel of law enforcement agencies and 476 civilians were martyred, he added.

The minister said that 457 personnel of law enforcement agencies and 715 civilians lost their lives in terrorists’ attacks in 2014.

As many as 347 of personnel of law enforcement agencies and 816

civilians were martyred in year 2012, he added.

He said that the government under National Action Plan (NAP) coordinated with provincial governments to collect and compile data of the civilians and personnel of law enforcement agencies, martyred in terrorist attacks, to the extent of incident reports and the number of such person martyred or injured.

He said that the federal government provided continuous financial assistance to the heirs of its civilian employees and personnel of law enforcement agencies as per Prime Minister’s assistance package.

In a written reply, Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that the government of Sindh had provided a list of 94 Madaris to the federal government with the request for vigilance and watch on their activities.

No action had been taken by Ministry of Interior in this regard because

no evidence or proof was shared by the government of Sindh with regard to the so called suspect Madaris (seminaries), he added.

He said that the letter lacked legal clarity and substance which a communication of this nature must have.

The government of Sindh should had made a clear recommendation in light of relevant laws about the specific action it required of the federal government in light of proof and evidence, he added.

He said that the letter also listed Madaris from KPK, Punjab and Balochistan which was beyond the legal territorial jurisdiction of the government of Sindh.

The Government of Sindh did not clarify as to why an extra territorial list was sent to the Federal Government.

He said that the provincial government only provided one pager summary indicating names of the cities where Madaris were allegedly located.

It sent an additional list of 55 names containing general location of Madaris in Karachi and Sukkur alone.

Even basic details and addresses of any of these organizations had not been provided and absolutely no legal proof or evidence had been given about the “suspect” nature of activities of these madaris, he added.

Further in case of 27 Madaris in areas other than Karachi and Sukkur range, even names of suspected Madaris are not mentioned.

He said that the provincial government had preferred to list cities which host 26 other such Madaris but not even in a single case of location of anyone of these institutions had been indicated.

He said that under the laws, the government of Sindh was fully competent and empowered to take action if it had evidence of any unlawful activities against any of the Madaris listed in the aforementioned letter.

He said that the letter failed to identify any such action.

He said that the communication failed to meet the requirement of Section 11B (1) of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 as mere assertion of “Suspected Madaris” without any corresponding details of alleged activities and involvements could not be made basis for an affirmative action which was to be justifiable before courts of competent jurisdiction.