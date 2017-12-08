December Polo Cup 2017: Day4

LAHORE, Dec 08 (APP):United Snacks Polo team outshone Newage to book berth for the main final of the December Polo Cup 2017 while the losing side qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Friday.

Hissam Ali Hyder emerged as hero of the day as he fired fabulous four goals for United Snacks while Sufi M Haris and Azam Hayat Noon contributed one goal each in their team’s triumph. From the losing side, Ahmed Zubair Butt was top scorer with two goals while Shah Shamyl Alam hit one but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit for Newage.

Hissam thwarted two field goals to provide United Snacks perfect start as they were leading 2-0 at the end of the first chukker. Sufi Haris further strengthened United Snacks lead to 3-0 by hitting another field goal. Newage then made a strong comeback and banged in two back-to-back goals to reduce the gap to 3-2.

Hissam once again displayed great polo skills and technique and slammed in a brilliant brace to stretch United Snacks lead to 5-2 in the third chukker while in the fourth and decisive chukker, one more goal was converted by United Snacks but this time, it was Azam Hayat Noon who fired a field goal to make it 6-2. In the dying moments of the match, Shah Shamyl scored a field goal to reduce the deficit to 6-3 but it was all that Newage could get from this match, as United Snacks finished the match having 6-3 lead and also qualified for the main final.