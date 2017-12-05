December Polo Cup 2017: Day1

LAHORE, Dec 05 (APP):Honda Chenab, Black Horse Paints/ Artema Medical and United Snacks Tuesday carved out contrastive victories on the opening day of the December Polo Cup 2017 here on Tuesday at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

The first match of the day saw Honda Chenab registering thumping 9-4 victory over Diamond Paints. Bilal Haye turned out to be a hero of the day with his outstanding performance both with mallot and pony as he slammed in superb seven goals while Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck the remaining two goals. From the losing side, Mir Huzaifa banged in two goals while Raja Arslan Najeeb and Naved Sheikh hit one goal apiece.

Two goals handicap advantage helped Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical beat Porsche by 8-6. Hamza Mawaz Khan was top scorer from the Black Horse Paints, which had two goals handicap advantage, while Abubakar Siddique and Ahmed Bilal Riaz contributed with one goal each. From Porsche, Saqib Khan Khakwani fired fabulous five goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan hit one.

The third and last match of the day saw Hissam Ali Hyder’s heroic helping United Snacks Polo thump Guard Group 6-3. Hissam played outstanding polo and successfully smashed in fantastic five goals for the winning side while Sufi M Haris converted one. From the losing side, Taimur Mawaz Khan banged in a brace while M Samir Malik hit one.

Newage will lock horns against Guard Group in the pool B’s only match to be played tomorrow (Wednesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 2:30pm.