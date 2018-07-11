Death toll of Peshawar blast mounts to 20, injured 66

PESHAWAR, Jul 11 (APP):The death toll of suicide attack on ANP election rally last night reached to 20

including ANP stalwart Haroon Ahmed Bilour and 66 injured.

The funeral prayers of 10 victims have been offered on Wednesday amid moving scenes whereas funeral prayer of ANP leader Haroon Bilour would be offered at 5pm at Wazir Bagh

Peshawar.

Police said 19 bodies were brought to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar while one expired at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar.

As many as 13 injured are being treated at KTH and 53 in LRH. The condition of several victims are stated to be critical.

The blast rocked ANP election rally at Yakatoot on Tuesday night after

Haroon Bilour candidate of ANP for PK 78 arrived to address a public meeting.

Grief and sorrow prevailed in Peshawar and people are coming to residence of former Federal Minister Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour to condole death of his nephew, Haroon Bilour.