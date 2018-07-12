Death toll from Yakatoot blast reaches 22

PESHAWAR, Jul 12 (APP):The death toll from a suicide blast

at a public gathering of the Awami National Party (ANP) reached 22 as another

under-treatment victim lost his life Thursday morning.

Hospital sources said, Muhammad Adil, son of Jan Sher was a

resident of Yakatoot and was injured when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at

an ANP rally in Peshawar late Tuesday night. He breathed his last at the Lady

Reading Hospital. ANP leader Haroon Bilour was also killed in the attack.

Haroon Bilour was among 22 people martyred in a suicide

attack — moments after Bilour arrived there to address a corner meeting.

Presently, 61 people injured in the suicide attack were under

treatment at Lady Reading Hospital, authorities confirmed.

The deceased ANP leader was set to contest the July 25

elections from Peshawar’s PK-78 constituency.

The son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who,

himself, was martyred in a suicide attack in 2012 after a party meeting, Haroon

was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his

wounds shortly after.

After the incident, a case was registered at police station

Agha Mir Jani Shah, with SHO Wajid Ali as the complainant.